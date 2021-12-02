Arrest made in homicide investigation of man fatally shot in Tacoma

Tacoma police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they suspect shot and killed a 31-year-old man in September.

Police said a 21-year-old man was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 25 shooting death of Diego Escalante. The suspect was arrested at a residence in Tacoma Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department.

The man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

Escalante was found shot in the early hours of Sept. 25 near East 38th Street and McKinley Avenue. Police were called there about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the scene, Escalante was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

The Pierce County medical examiner said Escalante died of gunshot wounds to the torso.