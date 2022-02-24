Arrest made in homicide last summer

Feb. 24—GUILFORD COUNTY — An arrest has been made in a homicide last summer of a teenager from Jamestown.

The Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced the arrest of Traviante Demetrius Davis, 20, of Greensboro, in the killing of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder, Greensboro police report. He is being held at the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro with no bond.

Tran was killed this past July. His body was found July 22 at the intersection of Lake Brandt and Witty roads.

Tran was last seen at a residence in Greensboro on the afternoon of July 19. His vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was located on July 20 with heavy fire damage in an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, Greensboro police said. Authorities ask anyone with information contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.