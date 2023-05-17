Arrest made hours before birthday celebration for 24-year-old father killed at Shell gas station

A mother told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that detectives gave her life-changing information about her son’s homicide on the same day she planned to celebrate his birthday.

Jaden George was shot and killed at the Shell Gas and Food Mart on Old National Highway and Godby Road on February 1. He would have been 24 years old Saturday, May 13.

His mother, Vanessa George, planned a birthday balloon release at the spot he died to draw attention to his homicide case.

“24 years ago, I gave my birth to my son the day before Mother’s Day,” said George. “So, it just so happened to be today is his birthday, and today is the day before Mother’s Day. So, this is hard to digest. This is hard to process.”

She said her son, a father of a 3-year-old himself, drove to the gas station with people he knew. He went inside. When he returned to the car, she said someone inside of it shot him. He died at pump 10.

College Park Police Department would only confirm they found the car at a nearby hotel and questioned the man inside of it and others who could have been involved.

More than three months passed with no arrests.

Then, hours before the scheduled birthday event, George said a detective called her and said they made an arrest in her son’s case.

“The fact that the person who killed him was caught is just amazing, just amazing, you know, how God would be so gracious and so considerate to give us this gift on my son’s birthday,” said George.

Police identified the suspect as Zaibrian Minter.

The College Park Police Department told Channel 2 Action News Minter was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the incident.

