Arrest made in Hunt County high speed pursuit, crashed vehicles

Dec. 31—One person was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a reported high speed chase along Interstate 30 in Hunt County which resulted in the suspect crashing into vehicles and injuring at least one person.

Jonathan Aaron McDew, 31, of Dallas,was being held in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Friday on one count each of evading arrest, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and accident involving injury and two counts of accident involving damage to vehicle.

McDew was being held in lieu of a total of $45,000 bond. It was unknown as of Friday afternoon whether McDew had an attorney or would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.

In a statement issued Friday, Sheriff Terry Jones said the pursuit began at the 100 mille marker of eastbound Interstate 30 around 3:25 p.m. Thursday and was initiated by a Hunt County Sheriff's Narcotics Interdiction Unit and came to an end at the intersection of FM 1903 and the interstate north service road.

"Several local agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit," Jones said. "The suspect vehicle drove through several medians then continued westbound on I-30, hitting two other vehicles before eventually crashing."

McDew fled on foot from the crash and was caught immediately by the Sheriff and deputies. No major injuries were reported.

"It is well understood that pursuits can be a dangerous situation for the public and officers," Jones said in the statement. "In law enforcement you cannot say you will not pursue a felon or a dangerous individual. These pursuits must fall under the guidelines and policies of the departments. Officers involved must use discretion for the safety of themselves and the public. The individuals that decide to flee officers will be filed on for every offense that occurs during the pursuit from the smallest misdemeanor to the highest felony."