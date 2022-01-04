Arrest made in Hunt County high speed pursuit, crashed vehicles

Jan. 4—A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a high-speed chase along Interstate 30 in Hunt County that damaged several automobiles, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Department.

Jonathan Aaron McDew, 31, of Dallas was in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of a $45,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office. He face charges of evading arrest, accident involving injury, and two counts of accident involving damage to a vehicle. He also faces a charge of possessing marijuana, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It was unknown as of Friday afternoon whether McDew had an attorney or would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.

In a statement issued Friday, Sheriff Terry Jones said the pursuit began at the 100-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 30 around 3:25 p.m. Thursday and was initiated by a Hunt County Sheriff's Narcotics Interdiction Unit and came to an end at the intersection of FM 1903 and the Interstate's north service road.

"Several local agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, assisted in the pursuit," Jones said. "The suspect vehicle drove through several medians then continued westbound on I-30, hitting two other vehicles before eventually crashing."

The suspect fled on foot from the crash and was caught immediately by the sheriff and deputies. No major injuries were reported.

"It is well understood that pursuits can be a dangerous situation for the public and officers," Jones said in the statement. "In law enforcement you cannot say you will not pursue a felon or a dangerous individual. These pursuits must fall under the guidelines and policies of the departments. Officers involved must use discretion for the safety of themselves and the public. The individuals that decide to flee officers will be filed on for every offense that occurs during the pursuit from the smallest misdemeanor to the highest felony."