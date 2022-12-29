Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the February murder of a Jacksonville father of three.

The victim of the shooting was 33-year-old Darnell Wilson back in February.

Tamar Way has been arrested for the murder and home invasion robbery in the 5200 block of Roanoke Blvd.

It is believed that there are others involved in this case that have not yet been arrested.

JSO reported that based on a review of the available evidence on the scene that was collected and analyzed, a person of interest was identified by detectives.

Subsequently, this person was located by the United States Marshal’s Task Force and arrested on unrelated charges.

Following interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, 39-year-old Tamar Way, who was already incarcerated at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility was arrested for Murder and Home Invasion Robbery with a Firearm.

Action News Jax told you back in February the victim was discovered inside a home on Roanoke Boulevard off Sibbald Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded to the home after receiving an anonymous 911 call.

When officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Wilson was pronounced dead by JFRD at the scene.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

