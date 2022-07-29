Arrest made in July 16 shooting in Joplin

Jul. 29—A suspect in a July 16 shooting at a residence on Finley Avenue was taken into custody Thursday by Joplin police.

The Newton County prosecutor had filed charges earlier this week of first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Richard E. McWhirt, 42, in connection with the shooting of 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom.

But McWhirt was not arrested until Thursday when a detective tracked him down to the area of 30th Street and Range Line Road.

Hallstrom was shot in his left arm and upper torso while seated on a couch inside a residence in the 3400 block of South Finley Avenue, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on McWhirt.

Officers responding to a 12:34 a.m. call reporting the shooting discovered the victim critically wounded at the address and had him transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with what was termed a life-threatening injury. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital a few days later.

Investigators recovered a single casing in the living room and found blood on a couch where they learned Hallstrom had been sitting.

A witness told police that the man who shot him was wearing a tank top. Police were able to obtain some video surveillance of the front and side yards of the residence where the shooting took place that showed a man in a white tank top pacing about the front yard with a gun in his hand about 30 minutes before the shooting.

The affidavit states that McWhirt was identified as the man with the gun.

A detective wrote in the affidavit that McWhirt has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for negligent homicide, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.