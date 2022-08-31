Arrest made in July shooting death: Man charged with homicide in Yuba City incident

Aug. 31—The Yuba City Police Department said Tuesday it arrested a suspect from a July 17 shooting near the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City that left one person dead and another injured.

According to an official with the department, the Yuba City Investigation Unit identified 23-year-old Rigoberto Bueno Jr. of Yuba City as the possible shooter.

At 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Bueno was located and arrested by the Yuba City Police Department in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Lieutenant Michelle Brazil said in a statement.

Brazil said Bueno was booked into Sutter County Jail with a charge of homicide and bail was set at $1,000,000.

According to Yuba City Police Department officials, the dispatch center received "several calls" at about 8 p.m. on July 17 related to a possible shooting that had occurred in the 300 block of Monterey Avenue, the Appeal previously reported.

When officers arrived, they located an "adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the department said. Officials said officers "rendered care until medical personnel" from the Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance arrived.

The male victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he later "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," officials previously said.

The department said when officers were responding to the initial call, the dispatch center received a call about another victim of the possible shooting. That victim, identified as a female, transported herself to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for treatment of a "single gunshot wound," officials said.

On the following day, July 18, a second shooting occurred in the same area.

That night, the Yuba City Police Department said it received several calls in reference to shots fired around Monterey Avenue and Dorman Avenue at about 9:37 p.m., the Appeal previously reported.

Jim Runyen, with the Yuba City Police Department, previously said when officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings in the area. Runyen said a vehicle that was parked in the area was "struck by bullets."

Story continues

He also confirmed that the area was the same as the reported shooting on July 17. Unlike that incident, no gunshot victims were located, Runyen said. A light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, but it was unknown at the time if it was involved in the July 18 shooting, he said.

There were reports on social media that the gunfire on July 18 was directed toward a crowd potentially gathering for a vigil related to the July 17 shooting. Runyen previously said detectives were working on both cases, but it was unknown if the two were related.

Brazil said Tuesday that the investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information regarding the July 17 incident can contact the Yuba City Investigation Unit at 530-822-4661.