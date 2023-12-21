Arrest made in June 2023 hit-and-run death of bicyclist on rural Martin County road

MARTIN COUNTY − A nearly six-month investigation into the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist on a rural road over the summer led to the arrest of a Hobe Sound man last week.

Anthony Canino, 36, of Broward County, was struck from behind by a vehicle on Southeast Bridge Road at night or in the early morning hours of June 11 or 12 and his body was found days later in a ditch by roadside cleaning crews, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

In the following months, highway homicide investigators worked with detectives from two local agencies to find the vehicle and driver they say hit Canino in the 2400 block of Southeast Bridge Road, also known as County Road 708, and continued driving.

Luis Gerardo Farias Magana, 25, was arrested at his residence in the 11,000 block of Southeast Federal Highway in Hobe Sound on Dec. 13, just before 6:30 a.m.

He was charged with failing to stop or remain at a crash involving death, driving without a license and causing death or serious injury with a vehicle along with altering, destroying, concealing or removing physical evidence.

He was jailed in the Martin County Jail on $70,000 bail, according to records.

Martin County sheriff's investigators responded to a report of a man's body found off Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound June 15, 2023.

A 14-page report details the FHP investigation that involved detectives and forensic investigators from both St. Lucie and Martin counties' sheriff's offices.

The body was found June 15 shortly before 2:30 p.m. in a drainage ditch along the south side of Southeast Bridge Road by a roadway cleanup crew worker who reported the discovery to Martin County Sheriff's Office, it states.

Before the discovery of the body, the damaged bicycle was found early June 12 by a tree farm employee who removed it, thinking it, like other debris, was dumped near the property entrance, according to the report.

The collision was found to have occurred between June 11 at 6:53 p.m. and early morning June 12 in the eastbound lane and southern shoulder area of the roadway, while the body along with the damaged bicycle were found along the southbound side of the roadway June 15.

The FHP investigator called to the discovery, reported seeing the bicycle, and a single sneaker at the entrance of the tree farm and a body, which appeared to have been in the ditch "for an extended period of time."

Based on their findings, law enforcement officials reported a vehicle was driving east when it struck Canino, who was also traveling east, with the front right side of an SUV.

In the report conclusion, officials said the SUV driver did not stop to check on (Canino) and continued driving ... to his residence, and that he did not contact any law enforcement agency to report the crash, and he attempted to conceal the damage and sell or dispose of the SUV.

Fragments of a headlight or turn signal found along the roadside were used to identify the make of the vehicle.

Based on the parts, the FHP investigator narrowed the vehicle to a 1996 to 2003 Ford F-series pickup or Expedition, which was identified by Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives by traffic photographs as a white 1998 Ford Expedition.

On June 22 the SUV was identified in photographs by detectives as traveling on I-95 and Southeast Bridge Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday June 11.

It was registered to someone who lived in the same mobile home park as Magana where detectives later found the SUV parked at a nearby residence.

After talking with that person, they were told Magana had driven the Expedition to and from a dinner at a restaurant that same Sunday night.

Cell phone record searches revealed Magana's phone was in the SUV when it was photographed traveling on I-95 and Southeast Bridge Road on the date of the crash. The records also revealed calls were made June 15 to auto and junk car sales and tow services.

No witnesses could be interviewed, highway officials said in the report, and Magana refused to speak without an attorney present.

A tip from someone who said they believed they had pictures of the man who was hit by the SUV based on media reports played a large role in identifying Canino, according to the report.

The pictures showed Canino on June 11 laying under the Interstate 95 overpass at Southeast Bridge Road wearing the same clothing as the body found four days later while beside him stood the bicycle found damaged by the roadside.

An autopsy conducted June 16 determined the cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the report.

