Arrest made in June 3 College Street death of Asheville pedestrian

The Asheville Police Department has arrested a woman in relation to a pedestrian death that happened in June.

ASHEVILLE - An arrest has been made in the June 3 death of a pedestrian, according to Asheville police.

Asheville resident Joanna Guy, 23, was arrested after an investigation into 63-year-old David Vanderhorst’s death, Asheville Police Department said in a news release Dec. 19.

The crash happened when the 2013 Honda Civic Guy was driving west on College Street tried to turn left into Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Vanderhorst was trying to cross the intersection, the release stated, and Guy hit him around 1:21 p.m. June 3.

Vanderhorst was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries that day and eventually succumbed to them, police said.

Asheville police conducted an investigation into the man’s death along with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s office, ultimately leading to criminal charges and then Guy’s arrest.

Guy turned herself in at the Buncombe County Detention Facility Dec. 14, according to the release. As of Dec. 19 she was not listed as a detainee on the jail's website. She is set to appear in Buncombe County District Court Feb. 9.

