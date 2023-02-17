Arrest made in Katelyn Markham cold case

News Center 7 has confirmed investigators have made an arrest in the Katelyn Markum cold case. This is a story we have followed for over a decade.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: No new tips after Katelyn Markham documentary

Police have arrested Jonathan Palmerton and charged him with perjury in connection with the investigation after a search warrant was issued.

He is currently in the Butler County jail, according to jail records.

Markum was last seen in August 2011 at her apartment in Butler County.

Her remains were found in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

News Center 7 has calls into investigators.

We will continue to provide updates.