Arrest made in killing of ASU basketball player's brother

Crime

Tempe police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of an Arizona State University basketball player's brother.

Dantreil Griffin, 25, was arrested Thursday morning in the Laveen area of Phoenix, police said.

Griffin is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 22-year-old Wanyaa Stewart.

Stewart was the brother of ASU's star forward Zylan Cheatham.

The fatal shooting occurred Dec. 29 just after 7 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Baseline Road and Mill Avenue in Tempe, police said.

Stewart was attempting to add air to a tire on his vehicle when he was shot, police said.

Rest Easy baby bro, I promise you gone live through me. Can’t believe you really gone but I gotta keep pushing ckuhz I know you know would want me to. The memories we made will last forever and I know you watching over me... #LongLiveTK pic.twitter.com/xe4fjPHDnV — Zylan Cheatham (@1KingZ4) December 31, 2018

Police said that Griffin and Stewart knew each other and had conflicts in the past.

Griffin was booked into the Tempe City Jail on multiple felony charges, including one count of first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons, unlawful discharge of a weapon, assisting a criminal street gang, endangerment and two counts of criminal damage.

