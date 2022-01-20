Arrest made in killing of this Fresno man over year ago. Suspect was found in the Midwest

A man police say is responsible for a Fresno homicide over a year ago is in custody and faces extradition by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Fresno police on Thursday identified Abel Echartea, 32, a reputed member of the Northside Bulldogs, as a suspect in the slaying of Philip Ozuna, 37.

Ozuna was gunned down in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue on Dec. 23, 2020.

Lt. Larry Bowlan in an update Thursday said Echartea fled after the shooting to Marion, Indiana, where he was captured by the federal fugitive task force.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

