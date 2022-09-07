Arrest made in killing of Jin Shin, Asian-American community leader shot in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police have made an arrest in the shooting of Jin Shin, a man known as a leader in the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian-American community who was killed after a traffic accident Aug. 15, according to police records.

Markynn Dmorous West, 28, of Fort Worth, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder.

Police said that early on the morning of Aug. 15, Shin was involved in a minor traffic accident in the 2500 block of University Drive in Fort Worth. The accident led to an exchange of words between Shin and someone else, and he was shot and killed.

Shin has been remembered by friends, employees, coworkers and community members as being “more than a pillar of the community.”

Jin Shin, 43, of Dallas was identified as the driver shot to death Aug. 15 on South University Drive in Fort Worth after a minor traffic accident.

At a candlelight vigil and wake Aug. 18 in Dallas, they shared stories of how Shin cared for the least fortunate in his community, providing meals to people experiencing homeless in the area of his business, Family Karaoke, and feeding stray cats. They talked about how he raised funds for people in his community in need, including the families of the women who were injured when earlier this year a man opened fire on a Korean hair salon.

They said Shin worked hard to promote unity across different cultural communities and tried to bring people with different hobbies and interests together in unique ways.

Shin’s killing outraged the community, leading to calls of “Justice for Jin.”

The bond amount for West has not yet been added to public records, and police said a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit is not yet available for public release.