Arrest made in killing of Koko Da Doll in Atlanta

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the killing in Atlanta of a transgender woman who was featured in a coming documentary, police announced Thursday.

Koko Da Doll was killed in the shooting, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. April 18, Cinetic Media, the publicity firm representing the film, “Kokomo City,” has said.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old male turned himself in after a warrant was obtained for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.

Police have not publicly identified the shooting victim. The arrest announced Thursday is from the same incident.

Police did not respond to a request for comment about a suspected motive.

Atlanta police said Friday that three transgender women have been killed in the city this year and that it understood and shared concerns about hate-motivated crimes.

“In these cases, our investigators have not found any indication the victim was targeted for being transgender or a member of the LGBTQ+ community and these cases do not appear to be random acts of violence,” police said in a statement Friday.

“Kokomo City" highlights the stories four Black transgender sex workers in New York City and Georgia.

Koko Da Doll, who was also known by the name Rasheeda Williams, was one of the subjects of the film. At its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “Kokomo City” received three major accolades, including the Sundance Audience Award.

