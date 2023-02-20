Arrest made in killing of Los Angeles bishop

The Daily Beast
GoogleOne person was killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.Memphis police responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive, and discovered several victims at another bar near Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.Police found two victims in critical condition at the Live Lounge who were transported to a medical facility, while five victims in non-critical condition drove themselves to the hospital, according to a statement.