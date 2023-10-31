Arrest made in killing of Sacramento teen at Stockton sideshow: police

Last summer, a Sacramento teenager was shot to death at a Stockton sideshow.

Now, another teenager who may have pulled the trigger is behind bars, according to police: Angel Ambriz, 18, was arrested on Oct. 26 in Stockton for allegedly carrying out the shooting, the Stockton Police Department said in a release Monday.

No evidence has yet been presented in court against Ambriz at this stage.

The shooting the 18-year-old is accused of occurred at one of a series of sideshows — some fatal — that swept Stockton in spring and summer.

Police believe the Sacramento teenager was shot around or after 2 a.m. on July 2 in south Stockton, roughly a block south of Sousa Park. A sideshow was unfolding in the area around the same time, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers found the teenager in a stopped car near the Wilson Way exit of the Crosstown Freeway, about a mile and a half from where the sideshow happened, police said.

The 19-year-old had been shot, and died at a local hospital, according to police.

"It's safe to say that this was involved with sideshow activity," officer David Scott said at the time.

ABC10 identified the teenager as Angel Ramos of North Highlands.

Last week, U.S. Marshals and other authorities arrested Ambriz "without incident" in Stockton, the police department release Tuesday said.

The department could not provide specifics about the time or location of Ambriz's arrest, Scott said.

Police also didn't comment on a possible motive in the shooting. It's unclear what circumstances surrounded it, or if the 19-year-old was intentionally targeted.

Before his death in July, two other people had already been shot to death at Stockton sideshows this year, according to law enforcement.

In May, a 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a sideshow at the intersection of Eighth and B streets, in the Kennedy neighborhood in south Stockton, according to Nicholas Goucher, then a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

An April homicide near California and Oak streets in downtown Stockton was also linked to a sideshow, Scott said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Arrest made in killing of Sacramento teen at Stockton sideshow: PD