Arrest made in Kittrell Street fatal shooting

May 19—HENDERSON — On Tuesday, a 15-year-old was taken into custody on a juvenile petition on a charge of murder involving the fatal shooting of Quashid Ragland over the weekend.

On Saturday, at about 11:40 p.m., Henderson police officers responded to the area of Kittrell Street after reports of a firearm being discharged in the area.

When officers arrived, there was a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the street near 276 Kittrell St. Information indicated there was a party at the location and a fight had erupted.

Soon after the fight began, gunshots were heard and the victim, Quashid Ragland, was shot. Quashid Ragland, age 23 of Henderson, was transported to an area medical facility where he later died from his injuries.

After Tuesday's arrest, a secure custody order was granted in the matter and the offender was remanded to a juvenile detention facility to await future court appearances.

The Henderson Police Department would like to acknowledge the community's help during the investigation and ask if anyone has further information about this incident, contact us through Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252- 492-1925 or P3 app), call us at 252-438-4141, or contact us through Facebook or Instagram.