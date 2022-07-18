Arrest made in Kokomo teen's 2016 disappearance

Kokomo police announced Monday that a man was arrested in connection with a teen's disappearance about six years ago.

Karena McClerkin, 18, was reported missing by her family Oct. 11, 2016. McClerkin was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Kokomo.

A warrant for one count of murder was issued Monday for 57-year-old Flint Farmer of Kokomo. Farmer was arrested at a Kokomo residence in the 600 block of South Purdum Street about 1 p.m. Monday.

After years of tips, officials say investigators are relying on information received in the fall of 2021 to make this arrest. Police believe they know what happened when McClerkin went missing, but have not released additional details.

Police may make additional arrests, according to a Monday statement from Kokomo police.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. People may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

