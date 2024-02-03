Arrest made in L.A. dognapping that left frantic owner clinging to car hood

The suspect in a dognapping was arrested Saturday, two weeks after allegedly driving off with a French bulldog as the owner clung to the car hood.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Sadie Slater in Inglewood, California, on Saturday. She is being charged with robbery, and her bail is set at $70,000, according to the police.

Slater is allegedly responsible for the dognapping on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, where the group she was with drove off with a French bulldog while the owner clung to the hood of the car. The incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Owner Ali Zacharias was having lunch outside a Whole Foods market when her French bulldog, Onyx, wandered away. She noticed a woman holding Onyx and getting into a car. Zacharias went after her to clear up what she initially thought was a misunderstanding.

“The last thing I could do is stand in front of the car,” said Zacharias. “I was trying to put my body there. They drove into me until I fell on the hood. I grabbed onto the window wipers.”

The vehicle sped off with Zacharias splayed across the hood. She was thrown off a few blocks away and suffered cuts and bruises. The police arrived and attempted to chase down the car but returned empty-handed.

Zacharias said three women, including the alleged thief, and one man, the driver, were responsible for the dognapping.

The LAPD was looking for two possible suspects: a man and a woman. Slater was identified as the woman, but the male suspect is yet to be arrested.

