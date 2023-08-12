Arrest made in Lake Norman man’s overdose death from fentanyl and other drugs

U.S. marshals arrested a Mooresville man on Friday accused of supplying fentanyl and other drugs on which a Lake Norman man fatally overdosed.

Adam Wade Nygren died in his home on Burning Ridge Drive in eastern Lincoln County on Sept. 9, 2022, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Burning Ridge Drive is near Cowans Ford Country Club at the lake.

A friend found the 35-year-old Nygren dead and notified authorities, investigators said.

Evidence at the home and an autopsy confirmed that Nygren died of an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and the seizure-control drug clonazepam, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that Kire Dangelo McNeil, a 27-year-old Mooresville resident, sold the controlled substances to Nygren, according to the release.

A Lincoln County grand jury indicted McNeil, and an order for his arrest was issued.

McNeil was charged with felony death by distribution of a controlled substance. A magistrate ordered him jailed on a $125,000 secured bond, sheriff’s officials said.