Arrest made in latest commercial burglary in Galt

Aug. 18—GALT — A Sacramento man is in custody after Galt Police Department investigators determined he was involved in the latest commercial burglary that has plagued the city.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 13, officers received a call from an alarm company regarding an activation at a business located in the 500 block of Lincoln Way, police said.

Officers arrived within two minutes, and upon arrival, located a cash register outside the building, two broken windows and fresh damage to a steel security door at the front of the neighboring business, police said.

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Gerald Bright, Jr. of Sacramento.

Bright Jr. was located and arrested on suspicion of burglary and vandalism on Aug. 16.

He was booked in Sacramento County Main Jail.

It was not disclosed if Bright Jr. is a suspect in previous commercial burglaries occurring in Galt.

Last month, Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski said the city had seen an increase in window smash burglaries in commercial areas.

Kalinowski said property loss during the incidents have been minimal, but the cost to replace broken windows or stolen cash registers — which typically hold a small amount of cash — can be expensive.

As a result, patrols were increased during the late night and early morning hours, which Kalinowski said is when the burglaries have been occurring.

Last week, the Elk Grove Police Department helped the city by placing some of its patrol vehicles and trailers in various locations with surveillance cameras attached to them.

The patrol cars were not occupied by officers, but were placed in the city as deterrence and prevention efforts against the commercial burglaries, police said.