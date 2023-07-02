Arrest made in Lebanon arson case

Jul. 1—A Nashville man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in connection with a June 8 fire on Cainsville Road in Lebanon.

A warrant was obtained on Tuesday by Lebanon Police Department detectives and the Lebanon Fire Marshal's Office for two counts of arson.

"At the beginning of the month, we responded to a fire at the residence," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "The suspect ended up leaving (the state). He flew back from New York (Wednesday), and we got warrants the day prior for (his arrest). From my understanding, they did (the arrest) after he admitted to starting the fire."

Law enforcement learned that the suspect was flying back to Nashville on Wednesday and apprehended him at Nashville International Airport, where the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety assisted in the suspect's apprehension.

"The airport police ended up getting to him off a plane, and they brought him to us so we could book him," Clark said.

The suspect is now in custody and has been charged with two counts of arson for the June 8 fire.

"The fire came in at about 3:15 a.m., and we were dispatched to a residential house fire," Lebanon Fire Marshall Edward Felts said. "The fire marshal's office got called out there, because we go out on all fires for origin and cause, whether arson is suspected or not. The fire was out when we arrived, and we began our investigation there to determine origin and cause."

The investigation by the Lebanon Fire Marshal's Office led them to believe that the fire was suspicious.

"With the burn pattern, we suspected that it started out back," Felts said. "There was a clear V pattern on the HVAC unit at the rear of the house. From there, we couldn't come to an exact determination (of what caused the fire)."

A neighboring house was also damaged in the fire.