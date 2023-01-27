Arrest made in Ledyard home break-in, assault

Jan. 26—LEDYARD — Police on Thursday arrested a Gales Ferry man who was allegedly high on psychedelic mushrooms when he forced his way into a neighbor's home on Sunday and assaulted a woman there.

Jacob D. Baker, 37, of 9 Brewster Drive, is charged with the misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with police.

He did not face any felony charges as expected by the victims in the case, a couple who spoke out on Wednesday about the ordeal. The couple was upset because, as of Wednesday, Baker had not yet been arrested.

Ledyard police, who said they had applied for a warrant for Baker's arrest on Monday, said Baker turned himself in early Thursday morning.

The victims in the case, Sam Whittle and Samantha Mazzone, had pleaded for an arrest for three days after the break-in and questioned why Baker had ever been released. They had described the scary moments when Baker, shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, had forced his way through the front door of their North Glenwoods Drive home and chased after Samatha Mazzone, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

Baker had been subdued and driven out of the home by Whittle.

Police, in a statement on Thursday, said officers had encountered Baker in the street after Sunday's incident where he had fought with officers before he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said it was Baker's wife that had informed police that Baker had eaten psychedelic mushrooms and was behaving erratically.

Baker is free after posting a $5,000 bond in the case and due to appear on Feb. 9 in New London Superior Court.

Sam Whittle and Samantha Mazzone said they were disappointed in the low bond amount and plan to speak to police in an effort to make their case for more serious charges.

Ledyard police, in making their case for a warrant application to the state's attorney's office, said they had discussed first-degree burglary, which is a felony, as a possible charge against Baker. That charge, however, was overruled to become a criminal trespassing charge.

Home invasion, which is how the couple view Baker's crime, is a Class A felony in Connecticut but requires that the perpetrator who enters an occupied home either be armed or attempt to commit a felony.

