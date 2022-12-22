Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street.

Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain.

Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department brought that victim to a local hospital, where he was assessed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Prior to being brought to the hospital, the victim told JSO officers that the original incident occurred at 3100 Bridier Street.

Patrol officers were able to follow a blood trail from the victim’s location to a nearby residence.

A second victim was located in that residence suffering from what police reported were stab wounds. Unfortunately, the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD.

JSO’s Homicide Team #5, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, began their investigations. Based on what they found at the scene and interviews conducted, a suspect in these crimes was identified.

Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, was identified as the suspect in the stabbings.

JSO said that early in the evening on Wednesday, Bryant was arrested for murder and attempted murder. He was considered an absentee at booking because of injuries he sustained prior to being arrested.

No booking photo was available at the time of this story.

