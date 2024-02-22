Arrest made in Los Angeles model’s gruesome slaying

A Minnesota man has been arrested for the alleged murder of an aspiring model whose body was found inside the refrigerator of her downtown Los Angeles apartment last year, the L.A. Police Department announced on Wednesday. Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead on Sept. 12, having suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms, the medical examiner’s report stated, indicating the cause of death was “homicidal violence.” Mooney’s wrists and ankles were bound together, and the bindings were tied to each other behind her back with “miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items.” A gag made from an article of clothing was stuffed in her mouth. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Feb. 21, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/minnesota-man-arrested-in-slaying-of-model-in-dtla/

