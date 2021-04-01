Arrest made in Lumberton road rage killing of mom of 6

A week after a Pennsylvania woman was gunned down in North Carolina while driving to the beach, the man suspected of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

Breaking news-- Robeson County deputies say they've arrested and charged a man in the death of Julie Eberly, the mother of six from Pennsylvania shot and killed on I-95 one week ago today. Deputies sharing this on Facebook-- 29-year-old Dejywan Floyd of Lumberton, now charged with first degree murder. They say surveillance video was key to making this arrest. We're working to learn more. Deputies calling it a road rage attack.

Eberly was on her way to the beach with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

