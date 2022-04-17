Arrest made in mall shooting but more people are wanted by Columbia police

One person has been arrested following Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Centre, and at least two others could face charges, the Columbia Police Department said.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said in an overnight news release. The man who was originally detained as a person of interest is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and could face more charges as police consult the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the release.

Police said they are trying to identify at least two additional suspects who were seen with guns in the shopping mall.

However, the other men who were questioned as persons of interest will not face any charges, police said. Those men were released from police custody after it was determined that they were not involved in the shooting, according to the release.

Scene outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., where a shooting was reported Saturday, April 16, 2022.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police investigators said they believe that at least three suspects displayed guns inside the mall. Police said they are trying to determine how many suspects fired weapons, which caused multiple people to be hurt.

Police found one gun related to the incident, while a preliminary examination of ballistic evidence indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two shooters, according to the release.

It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspects and likely stemmed from an on-going conflict, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.