Arrest made after man fatally beaten with a brick in downtown Indianapolis, court records reveal

More than a year after Atlas Wedlow Jr. died after being beaten downtown, police have made an arrest in his killing.

Markeiss Armstrong, 39, is facing one charge of murder after court records say he encountered Wedlow downtown, grabbed a brick from the ground and beat him with it until he dropped. The arrest was announced Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sept. 21, 2021 shortly after 1:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a person possibly shot near the intersection of North Pennsylvania and Ohio streets downtown. There, lying on a sidewalk, officers found Wedlow gravely injured. Nearby they found pair of blue shoes, tan pants, and a yellow Indiana Pacer’s ballcap, court records indicate.

He died days later, on Sept. 29, 2021.

A preliminary probable cause affidavit detailing Armstrong’s involvement indicates surveillance footage of the beating led police to identify Armstrong as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Armstrong on Dec. 21 and the Marion County Sheriff's Office located and arrested him the next day, a news release from police states.

Anyone with information about this killing should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or by email at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Police make arrest in case where man beaten with brick