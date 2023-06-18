Arrest made after man found dead in doorway of wing restaurant, Gwinnett Police say

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing someone in the doorway of a Gwinnett County wing restaurant.

Officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. at the 1300 block of Indian Trail Road.

The incident allegedly happened at a chicken wing restaurant called Discover Wings.

When they arrived, they found two men had been shot

Police arrested 22-year-old Xavier Jones of Norcross this week in connection to this incident.

Jones was arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

Police identified the victim who died as 22-year-old Jerrett Mitchell.

The second victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not identify the second victim.

