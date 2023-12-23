Arrest made after man shot to death at Orlando 7-Eleven

Orlando police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man that happened at a 7-Eleven on Orlando on Thursday.

Police arrested Justin Junior Cadawan, 28, for the murder of Sean Anthony Daniels, who found shot to death Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the 7-Eleven store on South Chickasaw Trail near Lee Vista Boulevard around 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cadawan is being charged with second degree murder with a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and shooting from a vehicle within 1000 feet of a person.

