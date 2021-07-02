Arrest made after man stabbed in Gary-New Duluth

Jul. 2—A suspect was arrested after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood, police said.

The victim was found with "substantial stab wounds to his abdomen" shortly after 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of West Gary Street, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital. The department said his condition was unknown as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, who was said to be known to the victim, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m., according to the news release. Police did not immediately provide names or ages of the people involved.

This story was updated at 5:13 p.m. July 1 with information on the suspect's arrest. It was originally posted at 4:14 p.m. July 1.