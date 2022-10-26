Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodlan Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The victim, who was rushed to a local hospital, is expected to be OK.

The name of the suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing has not been made public.

Police say additional details will made available after the suspect faces a judge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW