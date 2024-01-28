Arrest made of man suspected of assault, prowling, attempted car theft in Simi Valley

A Sylmar man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley police said they responded to a report at 6:33 a.m. of a man who trespassed into a backyard on the 1200 block of Newman Street and, upon being approached, pointed a gun at a resident and fled. No injuries were reported.

Officers said they shut down traffic, contained the area and conducted a search. After learning of a similar incident on Hillview Lane, they found the suspect in that neighborhood and arrested him.

Police said they believe the 38-year-old man tried to steal two vehicles and also stole property from a third car. They recovered stolen property but did not find a firearm.

People with additional information can contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Arrest made of man suspected of assault, prowling in Simi Valley