Arrest made in Mandeville parade route shooting

India's central bank said Thursday it takes supervisory actions and imposes business restrictions only after "persistent non-compliance" with rules, its first comment after a clampdown on Paytm last week has posed existential questions about the future of the leading financial services firm. Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, said the central bank always engages with regulated entities bilaterally and nudges them to take corrective action. If the central bank takes actions, "it is always proportionate to the gravity of the situation," said Das, pictured above, in a media briefing.