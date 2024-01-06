Arrest made in man's shooting death

Jan. 5—HIGH POINT — A 22-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man nearly a month ago.

Miracle A. Jones has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rozario A. Cave at Jones' house in the 1300 block of Cook Street, which is north of Lexington Avenue and west of Centennial Street, about 9 a.m. Dec. 10, the High Point Police Department announced Friday.

Police have said that officers arrived to find Cave had one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene but haven't released any other information about Cave's killing.

The arrest report indicates that Jones turned herself in without incident at police headquarters. She was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Last month, the High Point Police Department got one of two 911 calls related to Cave's death sealed by a Guilford County judge. Police said at the time that the call was sealed so the investigation wouldn't be undermined.

The police spokesman told The High Point Enterprise on Friday that the department can't release the 911 call until the judge lifts the seal.

The 911 call that was released was made by a man who lives on Cook Street and told emergency dispatchers that a woman in a driveway was screaming that she needed police help.

