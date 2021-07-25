Arrest made in March fatal shooting in Duquesne

Jul. 24—A second suspect in the March 13 shooting death of a man in Duquesne, is in custody, Allegheny County police said Saturday.

Carlo Owens, 14, of Duquesne, who is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy in the shooting death of Damont Adams, 21, of Duquesne, turned himself in to county police at about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said. Adams was shot in the area of Ferndale Avenue and Elder Alley and died at the scene.

County police last month had charged Tyion Simmons-McClain with homicide, and he has been in the Allegheny County Jail since June 10.

The suspects allegedly planned to rob Adams of his marijuana during a drug deal, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

After the pair allegedly gave the victim a piece of paper rather than money for marijuana, the victim realized he was the target of a rip off. When the victim yelled at Simmons-McClain, Owens allegedly shot at the victim's head, then stole the marijuana.

