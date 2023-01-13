Arrest made in March Salisbury shooting after man confesses: Police

An arrest has been made in a March 11, 2022 shooting in Salisbury after police say the suspect admitted to shooting the victim.

Rusaan Holland, 20, was arrested Dec. 30 after Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team executed a search warrant for unrelated crimes and arrested him on firearm and controlled dangerous substance-related charges. While in custody for the unrelated arrest, police say, Holland admitted to shooting the victim on March 11.

After meeting in March with a 40-year-old gunshot wound victim at TidalHealth, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division assumed the investigation and determined the shooting occurred in the roadway in the 1200 Block of Flamingo Drive. Further investigation resulted in identifying Holland as a suspect.

CID completed an application for charges and the District Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for Holland for assault first degree, assault second degree, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor, and loaded handgun on person. On Jan. 5, the arrest warrant was served on Holland, who was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center for the previous arrest.

