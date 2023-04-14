Arrest made in March shooting in downtown Frederick

Apr. 13—A Frederick man has been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown shooting last month that wounded another man, police said.

Derrick Lynn Goines Jr., 36, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He also was charged with seven counts related to possession of a handgun and ammunition, according to a Frederick police press release on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Goines did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held without bail.

The March 18 shooting left one man hospitalized from a gunshot wound on his leg, police said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West All Saints Street. The victim was treated at a hospital, then released, police said.

Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long told the News-Post at the time that, based on a preliminary investigation, police thought the shooting was not random. The department reiterated that assessment in Thursday's news release.

"The Frederick Police Department has reason to believe the offender and victim were known to each other and this was not a random act of violence," the department wrote.

Police did not give other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

