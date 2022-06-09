Arrest made in May 27 killing

Jun. 9—HIGH POINT — A High Point man was arrested Thursday and charged in a May 27 fatal shooting.

Nigel D. Pegues, 28, was arrested about 7:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 2200 block of Shadow Valley Road by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the High Point Police Department said.

Story continues

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cornelius R. Woods Sr., 49, of High Point, who was shot once in the chest about 11:45 p.m. May 27 in the 500 block of Pendleton Court in east High Point.

Woods died at the scene of the shooting.

No other information about the shooting or the circumstances behind it has been released.

Woods' death was the eighth homicide in the city so far this year.

Pegues was convicted in 2018 in Guilford County on two drug possession felonies but has no prior convictions on violent crime charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender public information database.