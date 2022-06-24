Arrest made in May murder, second suspect still sought

Jun. 24—Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies have one suspect in custody for the May 7 murder of Matthew D. Moore in Mon County. An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect.

Cleotis Cortez-Paul Eppes Jr., AKA "Ghost, " 48, of Harper Woods, Mich., was arraigned in Monongalia County Circuit Court Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and /or distribute a controlled substance, specifically heroin and fentanyl.

No bond was set for Eppes, who is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

A warrant for first-degree murder and felony conspiracy was issued for Arlo Whiteoak Romano, 42, of Morgantown.

According to a Thursday morning press release, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office found Romano at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday at the BFS gas station off of Fairchance Road in Cheat Lake, as they were investigating a suspicious person report.

Romano left in a vehicle and a short time later ran in to a wooded area off Birch Hollow Road, the release said.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions helped search the area overnight for several hours, and the search is continuing.

Deputies describe Romano as a white male, 5-foot-10, and approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

At the time of the report, Romano was believed to be on foot. Deputies are urging residents to call 911 immediately and use caution if they come into contact with or see Romano, or anyone resembling him.

On May 7, Moore's body was found in the roadway on Round Bottom Road just after 1 a.m. Detectives on the scene were able to determine the cause of death was a gunshot wound and it was ruled a homicide by the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Eppes, the detectives' investigation included extensive follow-ups, interviews, search warrants, digital evidence and location and communication records associated with Eppes, Romano and Moore, as well as surveillance footage obtained from multiple locations in and around Mon County and post-crime actions.

While processing the crime scene, officers found a cell phone belonging to Eppes on the victim, which showed text communications between Moore and Eppes that referenced drug deals in and around Mon County during March, April and May.

The communication also showed Moore owed Eppes money for missing drugs and Eppes was upset over this, detectives reported.

Location and communication records also showed that Eppes and Romano were together May 6 and 7, and placed them in the area where the victim was staying, then traveling to Round Bottom Road about the time of the murder.

According to the complaint, the victim's phone locations corresponded with Eppes and Romano's and that Romano had communicated with Moore prior to that.

Detectives were able to use location records to corroborate and various surveillance footage show Eppes and Romano in a 2022 Dodge truck that Romano had rented and used before, during and after the murder.

Eppes was interviewed by detectives on June 7, when he confirmed he was involved with Moore to sell drugs and that Moore owed him money, the complaint said.

Eppes also confirmed being with Romano from the evening of May 6 to the morning of May 7, but said they were looking for Moore because of the money he owed.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Romano is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260. Callers can remain anonymous.

