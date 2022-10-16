Arrest made in McKees Rocks shooting that left victim in critical condition

Oct. 16—A McKees Rocks man was arrested Saturday for an early morning shooting in the borough that left one man seriously injured.

Edmond Fields, 49, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license. As of Saturday evening, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail. No bond amount was listed in online court records.

Allegheny County Police said Fields was identified by homicide investigators as being responsible for the shooting that investigators said occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Donovan Street.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .