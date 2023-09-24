Arrest made after Midlands man reportedly shot, killed while he was sleeping

A Lexington man was arrested and charged Saturday for allegedly shooting another man to death while that man was sleeping.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Lexington’s Dez’Mond Keon Miller, 25, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Gervamieon S. Moody, 24, of West Columbia. The coroner said Moody was shot multiple times in the upper body.

“During their investigation, detectives determined that Miller entered a home in the 2000 block of Capitol View Drive and shot the victim while he was asleep,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “A witness in the home recognized Miller and called 911.”

Witnesses in the home were unharmed, Koon said. Investigators believe Miller knew Moody.

Moody was shot at about 7 a.m. Saturday, Fisher said in a release.

Miller is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.