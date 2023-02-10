Arrest made after Minneapolis Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C.

Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig defended herself by throwing hot coffee at a man who assaulted her Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, police said.

The DFL representative suffered bruising in the attack but is "otherwise physically OK," Nick Coe, her chief of staff, said in a statement. The DC police department announced Thursday night it had arrested a 26-year-old man with no fixed address for the assault.

"Rep. Craig called 911, and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe said. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response."

There was no evidence that the assault was politically motivated, he said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that he asked the House sergeant-at-arms and Capitol Police to work with Craig, her wife Cheryl Greene and their sons to ensure their safety "while in our nation's capital and at home in Minnesota."

"We will be there for Angie in any way that she needs in the aftermath of this very difficult situation," Jeffries said.

Craig, who was elected to a third term in November, lives in Prior Lake and rents an apartment near the Washington Union Station when she's working in Congress. She was present in the House to vote Thursday after the attack.

"Angie is tough as nails — she immediately got back to work and voted on the House floor," tweeted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is in Washington this week. "I'm glad to have met with her this morning and hear she's doing well."

A Metropolitan Police Department report said Craig saw an individual in the lobby of her apartment building "acting erratic as if he was under the influence."

Craig said "good morning" to the man as she entered the elevator to go to her apartment. He followed her into the elevator and "began to randomly do pushups," police said. He then reportedly punched her chin with his fist and grabbed her by the neck.

Story continues

Police said Craig defended herself by tossing hot coffee at her assailant. He fled before officers arrived. The case was under investigation.

"I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery," DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

"I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice."