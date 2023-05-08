Arrest made in Mississippi Cinco de Mayo party shooting that killed 1, injured 6

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party.

Ocean Springs police announced the arrest in a statement Saturday evening. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information,” Dunston said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, though additional charges were possible, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire told The Sun Herald.

Crime scene tape surrounds The Scratch Kitchen restaurant after a shooting during a Cinco de Mayo party late Friday, May 5, 2023, in Ocean Springs, Miss.

A celebration Friday evening erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, a coastal community of about 18,000 a few miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula was fatally shot. Six others were wounded. LeMaire said two of them remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant's owner said there were about 200 people at the establishment when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Arrest made in Mississippi Cinco de Mayo party shooting