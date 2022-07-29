Arrest made in Moore County shooting death

Jul. 28—A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with the weekend shooting death of a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg in Moore County.

Staff Sgt. Keith Wright Jr., 29, of Petersburg, Virginia, was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival at the scene on Primrose Path in the Pinebluff area of Moore County. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said four other people were shot in the incident, which occurred at a large gathering.

On Tuesday, Fields said sheriff's investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25. Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center with no bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on July 28.

Meanwhile, the Fort Bragg community is left to mourn Wright.

"Keith was a team player and always willing to help his teammates in 3rd Group," Col. John D. Bishop, commander of 3rd Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces Command, said in a news release. "He was a caring friend, a Non-Commissioned Officer, and everyone that knew him understood how important his family was to him." Keith and his family will always be part of the Tribe. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his loved ones through this unimaginably difficult time."

Wright joined the Army in 2012 and arrived to Fort Bragg in 2019. He served as a Supply and Logistics Specialist and was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). Wright was a combat veteran having deployed in support of overseas contingency operations in 2015 and 2016. His awards and decoration include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Fields said four other people were identified with gunshot wounds as a result of the incident. Holly Smith, 50, of Aberdeen and Desmond Jones, 45, of Southern Pines, were airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries and were listed in stable condition Monday. Calyndell Miller, 24, of Raeford, and Tony Williams, 33, of Southern Pines, were transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Fields, sheriff's investigators are still working to identify witnesses who were present at the gathering at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.