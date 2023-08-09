Arrest made in Morganton home invasion, police say

Someone was recently arrested and charged in connection with a Morganton home invasion that terrorized a family on July 7, police said.

Three men wearing ski masks kicked in the door to a home on Tate Street, pistol-whipped the husband, and assaulted his wife while their six-and-seven-year-old children were bound by tape and put in a closet, police said.

Carlton Javius Fuller, of Morganton, and the other intruders took money and some checks before leaving, police said.

Fuller was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Fuller was arrested with two other people accused of other crimes in the Carolinas.

Joshua Adam King, and Zachariah Hines, both of Morganton, were arrested on charges of shooting into occupied dwellings and other crimes.

