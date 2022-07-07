Arrest made after motorcycle removed from fatal crash scene

A motorcycle crash that left a man dead has also led to the arrest of one of his friends.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to John Young Parkway south of Central Florida Parkway just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a single motorcycle.

According to FHP, the rider, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Orlando, lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto its side. He was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he later died.

As the rider was being taken to the hospital, troopers say a group of people went to the crash scene and took the motorcycle away.

FHP identified 31-year-old Michael Alexander Cedano Calderon Wednesday as one of the victim’s friends who coordinated the removal of the motorcycle from the crash scene.

Calderon was booked into the Orange County jail on a charge of tampering with evidence.

The motorcycle has since been recovered by FHP and entered into evidence.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

