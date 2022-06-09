Police activity

A man was arrested and charged with reckless homicide in a fatal Mount Washington shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Beechmont Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

Anthony Harris, 31, was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

At 10 a.m., Brandon Vannatter, 29, was arrested in connection with the death.

According to court documents, there were witnesses to the deadly incident. Reckless homicide is different than a murder charge. It is a lower-level felony than a murder charge with lesser penalties and does not require evidence that there was an intention to harm or kill.

Vannatter is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Arrest made in Mount Washington shooting, charge is reckless homicide