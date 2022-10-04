Arrest made in multiple Spring Lake fires at abandoned properties, Sheriff's Office says

A homeless man faces multiple charges in a series of Spring Lake structure fires recently, officials said Tuesday.

Thomas Reilly, 50, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of burning certain buildings, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release. The burning of certain buildings charge means the buildings were not occupied at the time of the fires, Sgt. Mickey Locklear, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday. All of the buildings were abandoned, an official said.

"If the homes would've been occupied, it would've been arson," Locklear said.

Reilly was initially connected to a Monday evening fire at a structure at 107 N. Betty St. in Spring Lake, but investigators soon tied him to two other recent fires in Spring Lake, the release said.

One of the fires occurred Sept. 28 at 114 Pine Tree Lane off Spring Avenue, while the other fire happened Oct. 2 at 1255 Spring Ave., according to the release. The three locations are just hundreds of feet apart.

"With the quick response and hard work of the Arson Detectives, Reilly was quickly taken off the streets and prevented any further damage to the town of Spring Lake," the release said.

Locklear said the Sheriff's Office was not prepared to speak to a possible motive, as the investigation was ongoing. The locations did not appear to be randomly chosen, he said.

"They're thinking it's going to be targeted," Locklear said.

Reilly was being held in the Cumberland County jail Tuesday on $250,000 secured bail, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Arson Unit at 910-677-5499 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

